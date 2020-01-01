Kakamega Homeboyz join big league, set to unveil new team bus

The Kakamega-based club are set to unveil a state of the art team bus ahead of the new season set to kick off in August

Kakamega have joined the big league in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) by becoming the latest team to own a bus.

Most of the clubs in the top-flight hire buses when travelling to honour matches and only Wazito FC, AFC , and have branded team buses.

Homeboyz have now joined the teams with buses after Goal exclusively managed to get photos of their new vehicle, ahead of the unveiling ceremony.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has told Goal why he moved to purchase the 42-seater, state of the art vehicle.

“Homeboyz is now becoming a big team and you know how far we have come from,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday. “I think for a team to be taken seriously, you need to have small basics like team bus, own a stadium, etc.

“It is the reason I worked hard and now we have secured a new team bus, I don’t know when we will unveil it but that must be done soon, it is a 42 sitter bus and has everything including air condition.

“I want my players to always remain motivated and feel comfortable when donning Homeboyz jersey. We want to have a big name and will keep working hard to achieve the same.”

Shimanyula further confirmed the County government of Kakamega have renewed their financial support for the team for another season.

According to Shimanyula, the club will receive Sh35million for the next year from the County government.

“I want to thank them [Kakamega County] for having faith in the team and renewing their financial support for another year,” Shimanyula continued.

“I will make sure the money is properly put into use and all the players and the officials benefit from the support. I also want to ask other sponsors out there to come and support this great team, we are building a brand, and soon, Homeboyz will be the team to beat in the top-flight.”

Before the league was suspended, Homeboyz were sitting second on the 17-team league table, seven points behind , who were eventually declared winners owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Homeboyz have protested the decision to award K’Ogalo the title and are keen to play the remaining nine rounds of matches.