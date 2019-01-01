Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper Arthur Arakaza signs for top Zambian club

The custodian also featured in goal for the Burundi national team during the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup staged in Kenya.

Kakamega Homeboyz keeper Arthur Arakaza has completed a two-year deal at Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos, Goal understands.

The Burundian goalkeeper has been in Zambia for the past two weeks and is believed to have been in talks with Kabwe Warriors and Dynamos during that period.

Eventually, it is understood Dynamos which finished sixth in the Zambian league last season, offered Arakaza a better deal. Before joining Homeboyz, Arakaza enjoyed another stint with Sports Club Villa in Uganda.

The player also featured in goal for the Burundi national team during the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Kenya.