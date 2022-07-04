Kakamega Homeboyz fire coach Mwalala and entire coaching staff

The tactician helped the Western-based side to a second-place finish last season with 63 points

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz have fired coach Bernard Mwalala and his entire technical bench owing to what the club's owner Cleophas Shimanyula terms as disciplinary issues.

The former Harambee Stars attacker has been at the helm of the Western-based side for the past season.

The former Bandari FC coach helped the team acquire 63 points in the concluded season, the same as champions Tusker FC who had a superior goal difference.

Why has Mwalala been sacked?

Shimanyula told GOAL on Monday they have been forced to take action in their bid to ensure the team is not negatively affected.

"After wide consultations, we have opted to part ways with coach [Bernard] Mwalala and the entire technical bench," the vocal administrator confirmed.

"The action has not been taken because of performance, but because of disciplinary issues. We have been lenient for some time but nothing had changed and so we decided to part ways.

"It was necessary because the team has to move forward, so if we let negative actions be introduced then the team will lose."

However, Shimanyula insisted Homeboyz have not identified Mwalala's replacement.

"Right now, we have not identified a replacement, but we will soon. Our objective is to continue performing well in the country consistently and get a chance to play in the continental competitions."

Mwalala joined Homeboyz in May 2021 signing a one-year deal with the team as a member of the technical bench.

He had been out of action for about a year after ditching Bandari, the team he led to the second position in the 2018 season. He also helped the Dockers win the FKF Cup which gave them a ticket to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The ex-Harambee Star was confirmed as Homeboyz coach on August 30 after the exit of Nicholas Muyoti who eventually joined Nairobi City Stars.