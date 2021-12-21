‘Kakamega Homeboyz eyes glued on FKF Premier League title’ – Shimanyula warns Gor Mahia and Tusker

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has sent a clear warning to title rivals Gor Mahia and Tusker, they will not rest until they lay their hands on the FKF Premier League title at the end of the current campaign.

The Kakamega-based outfit have enjoyed a good start to the season and are currently sitting joint top with KCB on 21 points, though the Bankers have played 10 matches while Homeboyz have played nine.

The arrival of coach Bernard Mwalala seems to have revived Homeboyz as they have won six matches, drawn three and they are the only unbeaten side in the top-flight.

Ahead of the visit of Tusker on Thursday at Bukhungu Stadium, Shimanyula has maintained they have already fixed their eyes on the title.

‘We have started the season well’

“Most of my boys have never boarded a plane nor reached near a plane and they know if they win the league they stand a chance of boarding the plane for continental matches, so they know what is at stake,” Shimanyula told GOAL on Tuesday.

“We have started the season well, and we could have been far by now had the league not been suspended after the move to dissolve the federation, but we don’t want to complain because the league is back and we are winning our matches.

“We know it is a marathon to win the league, we have 18 teams fighting for the same title and I know Gor Mahia and Tusker are some of the favourites but I want to tell them, Homeboyz are now title contenders, they should not write us off and if they do, then they will regret.

“We have already set our targets for the season and one of them is to make sure we are crowned champions, it looks a difficult task but again, we have already shown what we are capable of doing, six wins already this season and the only unbeaten side shows our clear intentions and seriousness.”

On their game against Tusker, Shimanyula said: “They are coming home, they are playing at Bukhungu, and you know how good we are when playing at home.

‘We want to build points at home’

“We have beaten Gor Mahia at Bukhungu, we beat Bandari, we also beat Mathare so Tusker will also fall, there is no shortcut, I am not speaking just for the sake of speaking but I am saying something I am sure about, we will beat them.

“Our intention is to do well in our home matches, we want to build as many points as possible from the home games, the good thing is we are also winning away so that is very important for my young side.

“I have really worked hard to build this team to what they are now, we had to go for young signings and after a couple of years, they have started to give us the results we need, they are playing as a team, defending as a team and that is giving us the edge, we don’t want to allow this get to our heads, but I know we will cross the line.”

Tusker will head into the game after beating Nzoia Sugar 1-0 to register just their third win of the season at Sudi Stadium last weekend.