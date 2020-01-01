'Kakamega Homeboyz draw was Wazito FC's turning point' - Hall

The coach believes the Bukhungu result will catapult his side for a better future especially after beating Western Stima on Sunday

The draw against Kakamega was a turning point for Wazito FC, head coach Stewart Hall has claimed.

Wazito secured a last-minute draw against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu last Sunday and the coach believes it was a critical moment for his side, who have struggled in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) since promotion.

Wazito registered their third win this season against on February 8 and Hall says it was achieved because of the momentum built from the previous draw.

“Last week was the turning point because Kakamega Homeboyz played really well and it was a good draw after we played well too,” Hall told reporters after the match in Narok.

"So, last week was a turning point and the win [against Western Stima] is a reward for last week's efforts."

The former AFC and coach further explained how they went around and eventually scored a last-minute win over the Powermen, when Musa Masika struck deep in stoppage time to punish Western Stima.

“I think the first half was 50/50 and so we changed the midfield formation a little bit and started the second half very well and we started winning the second balls, therefore, we got our first goal which was good,” Hall explained.

“But then we panicked a little bit and we allowed pressure especially high up the field when they started pumping those long balls, and in the end, they got the goal because of pressure.

“But again, that was our fault because we were scared. You know when you are not winning games it brings a little bit of fear. Credit to the boys because they came back really well in the last five minutes.”

Hall further talked about the distribution of goals among his forwards after he had said, in previous press conferences, his striking department was blunt

“The number nine [Otu] got one and number 10 [Masika] got one too but we are happy. When we sat back and allowed them back into the game some of our defending was excellent and exceptional,” he concluded.

The win ensured Wazito picked up their 15th point of the season.