Kakamega Homeboyz did not support FKF SGM because it was allegedly 'illegal' - Shimanyula

The Kakamega-based administrator believes the special meeting held in Nairobi allegedly did not meet the required standards

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated he snubbed the FKF Special General Meeting (SGM) because it was allegedly illegal.

80 delegates turned up for the SGM held in a Nairobi hotel on January 28, approving the newly constituted Electoral Board as well as the Electoral Code. However, the outspoken Homeboyz chairman says the meeting did not follow laid procedures as required by the court.

"The consensus reached on Tuesday is illegal because even the SGM was illegal," Shimanyula told Goal on Thursday.

"FKF did not fully adhere to the ruling by the court and that is why top clubs snubbed the SGM. Delegates were bought and given free t-shirts which makes it even more shameful. Homeboyz could not waste time attending such a meeting; I am not scared to say all these [things] because they are factual."

The administrator has also thanked Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed for skipping the Zurich meeting which was scheduled for Thursday.

"There was nothing the federation was going to do at Zurich, the CS and her Permanent Secretary did well to skip travelling because it had no essence. Nothing constructive could have come out of it."

Shimanyula has further stated there is no way the Federation can run the Kenyan Premier League ( ) when the National Super League (NSL) is struggling.

"I am astonished that the Federation wants to run the KPL, how can he do it when he has failed to do the same with the second tier? They have failed to pay referees as well, what will change?" he concluded.

When reached for comment FKF acting CEO Barry Otieno dismissed the allegations saying the meeting was legally constituted and even wondered why Homeboyz didn't attend.

"We followed all the right channels and I was shocked because Homeboyz were not part of the meeting. We will not be stopped by people who are working hard to derail the process of holding fresh elections," Otieno told Goal.