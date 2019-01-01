Kakamega Homeboyz defence failed against Tusker, Nicholas Muyoti says

Quick goals by Tusker just before half-time meant Kakamega Homeboyz could not recover at Bukhungu Stadium

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has said that his team has to improve defensively before facing in their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

Homeboyz were defeated 3-1 by on Wednesday and Muyoti admitted that his backline was not effective at dealing with the attacks by the Brewers attacking trio of David Majak, Boniface Muchiri and Jackson Macharia.

Muyoti added that his defence has to improve significantly before their trip to the capital city for their May 5 encounter against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani.

“We are going to work on weaknesses that our defence showed against Tusker because before we play Kariobangi Sharks, we have to make sure that our backline is stiff enough to prevent easy goals being conceded," Muyoti told the media after the match.

"In our few training sessions before we play the next match, that is one of the areas we have to work on intensively."

Majak, Macharia and Muchiri scored the goals which gave Tusker all points on offer at Bukhungu Stadium, while Maxwell Ravel scored the only goal for the hosts 12 minutes after coming on for Festo Omukoto.

Muyoti admitted that their opponents were good and deserved the win, adding that the quick goals conceded in the 39th and 40th minutes wrecked their pre-match plans.

“Tusker had a good game and they got two quick goals that unsettled us but my team fought until the end, it is only that we were unable to convert the chances we created," Muyoti added.

"Yes, we have missed the points but we showed character and fighting spirit and that is what is important in any team irrespective of the results."

Kakamega Homeboyz were on nine-match unbeaten run before Wednesday's loss to Tusker and will have the opportunity to get back on the winning track when they face Kariobangi Sharks.

Shaphan Oyugi scored the only goal of the game when Kariobangi Sharks beat Kakamega Homeboyz in the reverse fixture in February.