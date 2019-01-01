Kakamega Homeboyz could beat AFC Leopards 7-0 – Shimanyula

Ingwe have been warned to prepare for a beating when they step onto the pitch for their opening match of the season on Sunday

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed they already have three points from their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against AFC .

The two sides will meet in their season opener at Bukhungu Stadium and the Homeboyz owner has exclusively told Goal they are going to harvest their usual three points from the fixture.

“AFC Leopards know very well they have never beaten Homeboyz in the last six matches and nothing will change on Sunday,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“I wish them a safe trip to Bukhungu for the match since I know we already have three points to start the season and also wish them a safe journey back to Nairobi.

“We have not lost against them for a long time now, I even lost count of when they [AFC Leopards] beat Homeboyz last. I am predicting a 5-0 win and if they are not ready enough to contain our speed, we will hammer them even 7-0.”

Shimanyula further stated Ingwe will never beat Homeboyz for as long as he remains at the helm.

“They [AFC Leopards] are like our women whom we have married and will not leave them soon,” Shimanyula continued.

“We have already strengthened our squad and are looking beyond our match against AFC Leopards. We are ready to give our best and push the top five teams to the limit."

Article continues below

The new players at Homeboyz include defenders Charles Okiya, Vincent Mahaga both from Sugar, Andrew Waiswa from , midfielders Chris Masinza, Steven Wakhanya from together with Steven Etiyang and Dennis Nandwa who both joined from Nzoia FC.

Others are striker Ronald Omino from Sony Sugar, schoolboys Lawrence Otieno of Lugusi, Emmanuel Emuhe from Ebwali and Mwinyi Shami, formerly with .

In the last six matches, Leopards have managed just one win over Homeboyz - a 2-1 victory in March 2018.