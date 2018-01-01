Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata expects a tough duel from Western Stima

Homeboyz smashed AFC Leopards 3-0 in their last league outing to add on their 1-0 opening match win against KCB

Kakamega Homeboyz will be playing Western Stima this weekend in a Kenyan Premier League match.

The western-based side smashed AFC Leopards 3-0 in their last league outing to add on their 1-0 opening match win against KCB. The power men have also started their season quite well, registering identical 1-0 wins against Posta Rangers and Tusker FC respectively.

Coach Paul Nkata is not expecting to get it easy against a promoted Kisumu based side: "They have a good team and their two wins in as many matches speak volumes.

"We are prepared as well to give the best and our aim will be three points, however, we have to work hard for them. The two wins we have registered is a motivation to us and we will definitely give the best."

The match will be played on Saturday as from 3.00PM at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.