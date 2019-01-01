Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti: We must not dig our own grave

Homeboyz have won back to back Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches heading into Week 29

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti is expecting a tough game when his team hosts in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Powermen have collected just one point in their last two games. Despite playing at home, Muyoti has played down talks that his team will come into the match as favourites.

“For a team like Stima you cannot say that you have a guarantee that you will win, no, they are a good team and have an experienced coach as well. Going with the mentality that it is an easy game will be just like digging our own graves,” Muyoti told Goal.

“We will approach the game like any other, with the main objective at the end of the day being maximum points,” he added.

Muyoti's side is currently placed fourth on the log after managing to collect 13 wins, nine draws and seven defeats in the 29 games played.