Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti: I told my players to avoid conceding

The Kakamega-based side managed a clean sheet against Nzoia Sugar on Thursday

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti says he knew his side would only bag maximum points against if they did not concede.

David Odhiambo and Allan Wanga, who has now scored 17 goals this season, struck once each to help the team to a 2-0 win in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Thursday.

Following the victory, Muyoti is confident that the team will achieve their objectives at the end of the season.

“Nzoia are a very good team and if you concede against them things might not go as planned. So I told my players to stop them from scoring and they did that quite well and we ended up getting maximum points,” Muyoti told Goal.

Article continues below

“We still want to finish in the top five by the end of the season, it is achievable for us, and we will push harder for that. So far so good, we are on course, but we have to maintain or even do better.

“There is enough quality here for sure, and I am optimistic we will be better next season but only if we give more than 100%.”

Kakamega are currently placed fourth on the KPL table with 48 points.