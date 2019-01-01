Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula: More KPL teams involved in match-fixing

AFC Leopards has given Shimayula seven days to substantiate his allegations failure to which they will take legal action for character assassination

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has dropped sensational claims that match-fixing is rife in Kenyan football with up to five clubs suspected to have been involved in the scam.

Just a day after Homeboyz fired Coach Paul Nkata for allegedly colluding with players to fix games, Shimanyula has now warned that Kenyan football is facing a serious dragon adding that the vice is deeply entrenched in the domestic competition.

While he categorically stated that his club was involved in the vice, the Homeboyz chairman cautioned that Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Zoo could also be involved in the trade.

“I don’t have the evidence about the other clubs, but Gor Mahia, Sofapaka, AFC Leopards and Zoo Kericho’s names appeared prominently during my investigation on my own club, which I have concrete evidence, involving seven players, the coach and assistant coach, that they were fixing matches,” Shimanyula told Goal.com in an interview.

He added: “This thing has been going on for some time now; since last season. I suspected the same in one of our games last year, but I didn’t have solid evidence, though this time around I got the proof and players even confessed.

“They were being told to fix matches, then they get paid by one George Mandela, in Dollars. Sometimes up to Sh300, 000 per player. The least amount they ever received was Sh50,000 per player.”

Gor Mahia has lost three games, the last being a 1-0 defeat to KCB while Zoo, who is set to clash with AFC Leopards on Wednesday afternoon, have won just once this campaign. Ingwe, who lost the second league game to Kakamega Homeboyz by three goals to nil, have won just two of their eight fixtures.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards has given Shimanyula seven days to substantiate his allegations failure to which they will take legal action for character assassination.

“We are doing a demand letter to him to provide evidence of math fixing failure to which we’ll take legal action,” AFC Leopards Secretary Genera Oscar Igaida told Goal.

But Shimanyula dared the club to take the legal route if they want to. “Instead of coming to me for help on how I found out the mess, they are threatening me with the court. Let them do so but Kenyan football is on its death bed. I have the capacity to help any club who requires genuine help if we have to weed out the vice in our game.”