Kakamega Homeboyz back on top as Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka match is called off

Kakamega Homeboyz reclaimed the top spot on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after defeating their hosts Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

The Western-based side was keen on bouncing back to winning ways after losing by a solitary goal in their initial assignment against FC Talanta.

After a goalless first half, the hosts conceded a penalty in the 55th minute. David Okoth stepped up to score the only goal of the game at Utalii Grounds that handed Bernard Mwalala's team maximum points and the top spot on the table with 28 points pending Sunday's results.

Sharks are fifth on the log with 21 points after their defeat to Homeboyz.

Meanwhile Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars game failed to kick off after the latter failed to provide a well-equipped ambulance.

The two teams had reported on the pitch on time and were ready for the match, only for the medical department to disappoint. After an hour of waiting, the match was eventually called off.

The FKF Caretaker Committee will deliberate on the decision to be taken in due time.

At the Kasarani Annex, hosts FC Talanta were defeated 2-1 by Nairobi City Stars.

The former had handed Homeboyz their first defeat of the season last weekend, while Simba wa Nairobi had been felled by AFC Leopards.

It was the visitors who struck first after 30 minutes courtesy of Anthony 'Muki' Kimani's goal. Five minutes later, it was 2-0 thanks to Svan Yidah's goal.

Talanta pulled one back with 10 minutes to go but Stars held on to claim maximum points.

After the result, City Stars are third with 23 points from the 13 matches they have played. The Nicholas Muyoti team have managed seven wins this season, two draws and four losses. They have further scored 20 goals and conceded 10.

The debutants (Talanta) are sixth with 20 points after five wins, as many draws and three losses. They have managed to score 16 goals and conceded 15.

Finally, Bandari FC and Kenya Police settled for a 0-0 draw at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.