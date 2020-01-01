'Kakamega Homeboyz are still in FKF Premier League title race' - Muyoti

The team may have managed just four points in four games but the coach believes his charges are still title contenders

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has explained his charges have had a slow start to the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League due to the unavailability of key players.

Despite having a good run in the abandoned 2019/20 season where they finished second, the Western-based team have managed to collect just four points from as many league matches this season. However, the former Kenya international has stated they will still fight for the league title.

"We have not had a good start [in the FKF Premier League] and everyone knows we did not have our six players available because of sickness and injuries, but we will come back," Muyoti told Goal on Tuesday.

"We are still firmly in the title race and nothing will stop us from going for it."

The tactician has also promised their new sponsors MozzartBet a good run in the season to give good value to their sponsorship. The betting firm will be pumping Ksh 20 million to the team annually.

"We can't promise anything and I know we have had a slow start to the season but with such a boost from MozzartBet we will continue to fight and make sure we win the title," Muyoti continued.

"We promise to be good ambassadors of MozzartBet and we will not let you down."

The coach's sentiments were echoed by captain David Juma who has promised to win silverware this season to make their new sponsors happy.

"We do not have any excuse, we now have everything and we will make sure we make Homeboyz fans proud by winning the title," the skipper told Goal.

"As players, this season we will make sure that we win the trophy and make our sponsors happy."

The new development will be a big boost to Homeboyz, who already receive support from the County Government of Kakamega.

The County government has signed a Ksh15m deal with the club and Shimanyula is now confident with the new sponsors coming on board, the club will not have difficulties to run their day-to-day activities.

Homeboyz have not enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 campaign as they have played four matches – winning the opener against 1-0, drawing 1-1 against Posta and then losing 2-0 to table-toppers and by the same scoreline to .