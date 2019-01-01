Kakamega Homeboyz are no longer mere KPL participants - Muyoti

The tactician believes his charges have come of age and can wrestle the top tiers' big boys for the title

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has stated it is time for his charges to challenge for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The Western-based team have had good performances in the 14 matches of the season to date, managing to get eight wins, three draws, and as many losses. The youthful coach believes the team have enough quality to go all the way to winning their maiden top tier title.

"We stopped being mere participants, we are competitors and we want to prove it this season," Muyoti told Goal on Sunday.

"The quality is there; we have been in the league for a couple of seasons and we are aware of what is needed to lift the league. In the second leg, we want to try and win all our home matches and get at least a point away, it is the only way we can win."

Article continues below

Muyoti has also revealed his plans ahead of the January transfer window.

"I want to bring on board at least three players; two defenders and a defensive midfielder. If I manage to get them the team will be stronger and better for the second half of the season," he revealed.

Homeboyz will resume their league campaign on January 4 with a home game against struggling Kisumu All-stars.