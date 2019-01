Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta Rangers most active in transfer window

Luvanda, an alumnus of the Chavakali High School, signed a one-year loan deal with Vihiga

The Kenyan Premier League transfer window has been officially closed with clubs completing their businesses on time.

Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz were the most active sides this time around, renewing and signing contracts of seventeen players each. Edwin Lavatsa and Festus Okiring are among the new arrivals in the Western-based side that is aiming at finishing in the top five this season.

The mailmen brought on board Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Kasaya and Brian Osumba to boost the team that struggled badly last season.

Bandari FC was the least active club in the market with seven followed by Zoo Kericho and Vihiga United who had nine each.

Among the nine for Vihiga is Lawrence Luvanda who crossed from AFC Leopards.

Gor Mahia

IN: Kenneth Muguna (Free agent), Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Shafik Batambuze (Singida United), Castro Ogendo (Unattached), Geoffrey Ochieng (Western Stima), Nicholas Kipkirui (Western Stima), Erisa Ssekisambu (Viper SC-Uganda)

Kakamega Homeboyz

IN: Kennedy Onyango (Posta Rangers), Edwin Lavatsa (Wazito FC), Peter Thiongo (St Joseph’s Youth), Mathias Kigonya (Sofapaka), Maxwell Ravel (Ushuru), Luke Namanda (Nzoia Sugar FC), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz Youth FC), Solomon Onunga (Kakamega Homeboyz Youth FC), Festus Okiring (Nzoia Sugar FC),10. David Odhiambo (Nzoia Sugar FC), Joseph Abaliwano, Sosthenes Idah (Thika United), George Odiwuor (Contract renewal), Moses Mudavadi (Contract renewal), Moses Chikati (Contract renewal)

Zoo FC

IN: Micah Kipyegon (Silibwet FC), Allan Odhiambo (Splitfire FC), Brian Lumumba (Zoo Youth FC), Japheth Amakanji (Nakuru AllStars), Fredrick Okumu (Zoo Youth FC), Newton Ondari (Unattached)