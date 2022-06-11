Kakamega Homeboyz against Tusker FC crowning as Kariobangi Sharks fail to travel for league assignment

The Western-based charges believe there is something going wrong that has allegedly given the Brewers an unfair advantage

Kakamega Homeboyz smell alleged foul play as Kariobangi Sharks have failed to travel to Bukhungu Stadium to play the hosts in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League that was scheduled for Saturday.

This comes barely a week after FC Talanta opted to give Homeboyz a walkover in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday, June 5 but the hosts failed to appear because they were unable to honour the fixture.

The Western-based charges had hoped to win the aforementioned matches by bigger margins as opposed to a 2-0 and three points norm for walk-overs, to stand a chance of beating Tusker to the title.

'Absurd FKF Premier League has been watered down'

"Towards the crucial stage of the league, we have been awarded walkovers which to our side is a sign of match manipulation from opponents. It was crystal clear from the match that we were to play against Talanta FC," read a statement from Homeboyz to the FKF Transition Committee and obtained by GOAL.

"They did not show up even after having changed the venue from Kasrani Annex ground to Ruaraka. This was their home match and from where we sit, they gave Tusker FC an undue advantage.

"As much as we were awarded two goals and three points.

"The same result was replicated between Bidco United and Tusker FC whom we are competing [with] for the title. It is absurd that in Kenya, the top-tier has been watered down to the extent of crowning champions with pre-determined results.

"Today [Saturday] we have a report from a reliable source that Kariobangi Sharks will [not] honour our match. We are wondering, will the FKF Transition Committee crown Tusker if they win [against Posta Rangers] by any margin?"

Don't crown Tusker until investigations are done

Homeboyz, who are battling for their maiden league title, have now requested FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks' results to be cancelled. They have further requested the managing committee not to crown Tusker if they win their match against Posta Rangers until investigations are concluded.

"We call upon yourselves to investigate this issue. This is more than what an eye can meet," Homeboyz continued.

"Retain the dignity and professionalism of this top-tier league, we quest that you... cancel all results from every team for matches between Talanta FC and Kariobangi Sharks FC.

"We are requesting that Tusker FC should not be crowned champions before investigations are concluded."

Tusker are currently tied on points with Homeboyz but the former have a superior goal difference.