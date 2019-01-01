Kakamega Homboyz to miss Moses Mudavadi against Zoo Kericho

The game will be free of charge for both set of fans at the Bukhungu Stadium

Kakamega Homeboyz will the services of Moses Mudavadi when they face off with Zoo FC on Saturday.

Other than Mudavadi, the rest of the squad is fit to for the home tie at the Bukhungu Stadium.

“The boss has a full house to choose from for the job against Zoo except for Moses Mudavadi, who will not be available with permission,” Homeboyz revealed in a social media post.

Homeboyz meanwhile, has waved gate charges for their fans. “This match will be free to enter as we have decided to consider our fans kindly come in numbers!”

Homeboyz is ninth on the log with seven points while the Kericho-based side is just a place from the relegation zone, but only two points shy of their weekend opponents.