Kakamega Hombeoyz land Ksh20m MozzartBet sponsorship deal

The partnership between the Premier League side and the gaming firm will last for one year

Football Federation Premier League side Kakamega have entered into a Ksh20 million sponsorship deal with the betting firm, MozzartBet.

The sponsorship partnership will last for one year as both parties confirmed during an unveiling ceremony conducted in Kakamega town on Tuesday.

Kakamega Homeboyz’s head coach Nicholas Muyoti and captain David Juma promised the new partners good representation in the ongoing campaign.

“We promise to be good ambassadors of MozzartBet and we will not let you down,” Muyoti said during the unveiling ceremony.

“As players, this season we will make sure that we win the trophy and make our sponsors happy,” Juma said. “We don’t have any excuse, we now have everything and we will make sure we do Kakamega Homeboyz’s fans proud by winning the title.”

Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula revealed why his side has had a poor season start where they have picked just four points from four games against , Posta , and .

“We suffered a bad start because eight of our players were diagnosed with Covid-19 and five of them were first-team players,” Shimanyula stated. “We had struggles because we had to use our junior players.”

However, Shimanyula maintained that Muyoti will not be sacked after losing two of the four games into the 2020/21 season.

“I assure the coach that we will not sack him, we don't sack coaches because of a bad start,” the chair added. “Be assured I will stand by you as you do your job.”

Muyoti, on his part, assured the fans and the chair that they will work hard and start posting good results.

“We have not had a good start and everyone knows we did not have some of our players available because of sickness and injuries but we will come back,” added the former Thika United head coach.

AFC ’ chairman Dan Shikanda, who was in attendance, surprisingly stated his wish to see the Kakamega side win the Premier League title.

Ingwe and Kakamega Homeboyz have turned out to be fierce rivals in the recent history especially given that both enjoy massive support in the Western region.

"I want to see Kakamega Homeboyz also win the title because AFC Leopards are going continental, we want to win Caf matches and become the kings of Africa,” said the Ingwe official.

Peter Thiongo’s move from Kakamega Homeboyz to AFC Leopards is the recent development that drove a sharp wedge between the two top-flight sides.