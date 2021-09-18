Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi are back at home after an unfruitful trip to Tshwane last weekend

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to pick themselves up from losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Premier Soccer League match last Sunday.

The Soweto giants host Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday, keen to recover from the defeat which was their first league loss of the season.

After starting the season with a draw against TS Galaxy and victory over Baroka FC, Chiefs suffered a setback at Sundowns which they would want to atone for.

Their opponents Royal AM arrive in Gauteng bubbling with confidence after picking up their first set of maximum points last weekend, with a 1-0 win over Chippa United.

They could now be fancying upsetting Amakhosi.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Date Saturday, September 18 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News Kaizer Chiefs still have Leonardo Castro out injured in what has left Samir Nurkovic struggling alone upfront as the only recognisable number 9. The forward is recovering in his home country Colombia after undergoing surgery. According to coach Stuart Baxter, defender Siyabonga Ngezana is far from returning from injury. Midfielder Dumisani Zuma has started light training but is not yet match fit.