Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominate as Broos names provisional Bafana Bafana squad

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has named his provisional squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Among those considered are Kaizer Chiefs' two goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen.

There is no place for the 2021 Defender of the Year Njabulo Ngcobo who has had an inconsistent campaign.

Amakhosi and Orlando pirates have contributed a combined 11 players while the newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have managed to produce five players.

Bafana Bafana are in Group K of the qualifiers and will start their campaign with an away trip against Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on June 9 before hosting Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium four days later. Liberia are also in the same pool.

The top-two teams will qualify for the biennial competition which will be held in Ivory Coast.

Senegal are the current champions after defeating Egypt in the final in the recently concluded competition held in Cameroon.

South Africa full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates), Grant Kekana [Mamelodi Sundowns], Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Siyabonga Ngezana [Kaizer Chiefs], Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses), Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates), Fortune Makaringe (Orlando Pirates), Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United) Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns) Phathutshedzo Nange (Kaizer Chiefs), Jesse Donn (Supersport United), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Strikers: Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids), Lyle Foster (Westerlo) Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows).