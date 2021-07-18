Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi breaks silence after Champions League final defeat

The Nigeria goalkeeper was criticised after conceding three second-half goals in Saturday's final at the Stade Mohamed V

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has taken to social media to commend his supporters after they suffered a 3-0 loss to Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final.

Akpeyi was in between the sticks for 90 minutes as the South Africans bowed to the Red Devils in Casablanca on Saturday.

The Nigeria goalkeeper has been criticised for his performance after goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Kafsha and Amr Al Sulaya powered Pitso Mosimane's side to victory.

The win sealed Al Ahly's 10th Champions League crown in history and their second title in a row as they defended their 2020 trophy.

Akpeyi expressed disappointment with the result, however, he reserved praise for his supporters who stood by him in the face of adversity.

“Every champion has once lost a fight (Sadly so) but they’ve never lost their dream no matter the opinion about them, nature do conform to them at the right time,” Akpeyi wrote on Instagram.

“To everyone who have been standing with them through thick and thin, I salute your courage, when the limits are broken, all the joy that is assumed to be lost you will receive them in one package I’m grateful to have come this far.”

Meanwhile, former Sunshine Stars goalkeeper Olumide Akinroyeje has absolved Akpeyi of blame following the defeat.

“I feel it is unwarranted blaming Akpeyi for Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Al Ahly. He did his best and we must accept the fact that the Egyptians were the better side,” Akinroyeje told Goal.

“The red card no doubt slowed down the South Africans and destabilized their game plan against the well organised Egyptians, but they did not help matters for themselves as they preferred to sit back instead of moving forward.

“Seeing how Chiefs were defending in the second half, I knew they were going to make errors. That led to pressure on the defenders and the goalkeeper was meant to pay for that.

"In football, defending starts in front and not only in the last line. So, I won’t agree with those saying Akpeyi cost his team victory. The scoreline was not an accurate reflection of his performance.”