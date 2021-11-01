'Kaizer Chiefs doing everything right' - Kenya's Akumu ahead of Stellenbosch clash

Kaizer Chiefs and Kenya international midfielder Anthony Akumu is confident the Premier Soccer League side will soon be back at their best.



The Glamour Boys, though sixth on the table, have been on the resurgence after picking up two consecutive wins, against Chippa United and SuperSport United, and the Harambee Star believes things are now getting done right at his club.

Akumu, who has not been a prominent first-teamer for Amakhosi, was involved as they sunk SuperSport United 2-0 in their last engagement.

Getting things right

"My performance, I can say, so far so good and I am keeping on working hard and doing the right things that are needed from me and from the team," Akumu told Kaizer Chiefs' media department.

"Talking about our last win against SuperSport, we did our best, everyone was there and everyone pushed. We needed that win and at the end of the day, we got the three points after following the instruction from the coaching staff and it worked out.



"We are getting there, doing everything right, especially what the coaches need from each and every player. It does not matter who is playing and who is not playing. It is just a matter of helping the team and getting the maximum points. That is what is needed."

The Soweto giants will face Stellenbosch on Tuesday hoping for a third straight win, and the former Gor Mahia and Zesco United star is hopeful their style will win them the home encounter."Coming to our next game, personally, I do not know about them that much because I have played them once I think, but that does not matter, what matters is it is going to be a different game," he continued."Each team comes with different tactics, styles of play and approaches, but for us, we have our own approach and tactics, and I believe we are going to be victorious on that day."We are going to try and do the right things, follow instructions and be there for each other and win it for ourselves, our fans and for Kiazer Chiefs' fraternity."