Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter hints at resting frustrated Nurkovic

The Serb has been struggling this season and is yet to hit the back of the net in four matches across all competitions

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says striker Samir Nurkovic is frustrated by his lack of goals.

Criticism of Nurkovic heightened last weekend when the Soweto giants were beaten 2-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld where Chiefs struggled upfront.

Amakhosi now prepare to host Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday and if Nurkovic does not score, Baxter might consider dropping him.

“Samir has lived his career as a gold standard, even if he is playing well like he is but if he is not tucking them away it causes him frustration,” said Baxter as per Phakaaathi.

“He is waiting for that goal to ease the pressure on himself. I have spoken to him individually to say he is doing well, and as long as he is doing well for the team he will have his place.

“All we can do is talk to him, but when it comes to a time when I feel we need to rest him we will do that. If he wasn’t getting in these scoring places I would rest him. But he is doing a good job and should be a little more patient.”

Having started four games in all competitions, including three league matches, Nurkovic has been alternating between the central strikeforce and left forward positions.

While discussing Nurkovic, Baxter says they are patient with the Serb and his struggles will not force them to make changes upfront in every game.

“We have got him into more goalscoring positions from that position [left forward]. I have watched a lot of videos of him from last season and he was not getting in such positions,” Baxter said.

“The fans are not interested in a false No. 9 and they want to see results, if the result is disappointing they don’t care how you tried to set up the team. We have to accept that.

“But I can’t shuffle the pack every time the result goes against us. We have got to have more patience and persistence.”

Nurkovic’s performances are in stark contrast to the player who scored 13 league goals when he arrived in the PSL at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

He managed just three league goals in 21 games last term.