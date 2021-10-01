For a young up-and-coming coach like Benni McCarthy, claiming the scalp of a team like Kaizer Chiefs can only further boost his credentials.

Currently, there are not an overabundance of quality, experienced South African coaches available. Bringing in overseas coaches can be risky, success is not guaranteed, and they are usually more expensive and at times, temperamental and unable to fully grasp the football culture of this country.

When it comes to opportunities, the openings are there, and the likes of Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi are among the few younger coaches looking to follow in the footsteps of experienced serial winners such as Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt and Gordon Igesund.

The verdict is still out on Orlando Pirate duo Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, but they too are potentially another two young South African coaches with a lot to offer.





McCarthy can also be included on that list, and he's arguably achieved the most out of all the younger brigade; those under 45-years of age that is. In just four seasons in the top flight, he's won silverware with Cape Town City and took AmaZulu to second place last season, earning the club a place in the Caf Champions League.

As a former Pirates striker, his name is always going to pop up as a possible Bucs coach of the future. And with Davids and Ncikazi yet to be handed the position permanently at Pirates, it's not unfeasible that McCarthy could yet be the Bucs coach, perhaps even for next season. Maybe he'll even be in charge of Chiefs one day.

With the spotlight on him, results, trophies and league positions are the bottom line, but so too are performances in the big games, against the big clubs, when the whole nation is watching.

Will he get his selections right, will he choose the best tactics for the day, and will he keep his cool on the sidelines when tempers get heated?

It's certainly possible that tempers will flare in Durban - Usuthu will be pumped up for the game. They'll always be up for a match against South Africa’s most popular club, but will also be looking to push on from last week's win over Baroka - their first victory in the five league games they've played this term.

Amakhosi will be fired up as well, needing to end a winless run of three league games and overall, a somewhat alarming slump in form.





Article continues below

Baxter will be feeling the pressure in no small measure and a defeat for his side could possibly take him closer to the exit door, while at the same time, it has the potential to help open the pathway for McCarthy to coach at one of the country's biggest clubs.

Of course, one game won't define Benni's career, but it would be another notch in his belt and add to his ever-growing credentials if he can win the marquee matches.