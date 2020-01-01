Kaizer Chiefs' Akumu has moved to the best league in Africa - Situma

The midfielder signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi after his contract with Zesco United ended last year

Former Harambee Stars defender James Situma has explained why Anthony Akumu's move to was the best decision.

Akumu joined Amakhosi on a three-year deal after his contract with Zesco United ended in December 2019 and Situma believes the towering deep-lying midfielder made a good move career and financial wise.

“The South African league [Premier Soccer League] is the best around the continent and this is proven by the fact teams like and Kaizer Chiefs have had a good performance on the continental stage as compared to many other teams around Africa,” Situma told Goal.

“There can be teams which are dominant in like Sundowns, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs themselves but it does not take away the fact it is one of the competitive leagues in Africa.

“Financially, the teams are also well-oiled which means Akumu will grow career-wise and in monetary terms too.”

The former , and centre-back further explained why Akumu may not have difficulty in settling fast at the Soweto-based outfit.

“Akumu moving to will not have a hard time adapting because he is from another league in Zambia which I feel is competitive too,” stated Situma.

He also described Akumu's career growth as 'not normal' given how he has played from one big club to another within a shorter and reasonable time.

After a successful 2010-14 stint with , Akumu joined Sudanese side Al Khartoum in 2015 before leaving for Zesco United in 2016.

In the four seasons with Team Ya Ziko, the international won three Faz Super League titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He lifted the Copa Barclays Cup in his maiden season with the Ndola club.

“It is not a normal growth in career because the current generation of footballers needs a lot of patience, courage, hard work and focus. If anyone lacks them, then they may not see the desired growth in their careers,” Situma explained.

Given the fact Ugandan goalkeeper Dennis Onyango of SuperSport United and a couple of Zambians have done well in South Africa, Situma believes there is a high prospect of Akumu following in their footsteps.

“Ugandans and Zambians are doing good there and so there should not be any doubt whether our own Akumu will succeed,” he concluded.

Akumu is expected to fill James Kotei's void at Kaizer Chiefs.