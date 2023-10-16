A new contract for Kai Havertz! Arsenal star signs three-year boot deal with Puma, despite early-season struggles

Kai Havertz has not enjoyed the most impressive start to life at Arsenal but he's still managed to earn himself a lucractive new boot deal.

Havertz swapped Chelsea for Arsenal

Made slow start to life in north London

Has still managed to land new sponsorship deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz has put pen to paper on a new long-term partnership with Puma. He will wear the club's new Future boot and couldn't be happier.

"When I met with the team and discussed plans for the future, I knew this was the right fit for me. They understand athletes and really want to be collaborate with their players; it really is a family atmosphere," he said. "Wearing the Future boot is the perfect fit for my game and is a boot I was eager to move into, there is no other boot like it. Puma are not only excelling as a brand on the pitch but are making huge waves in other areas of sport and fashion. We are working on some exciting projects, and I am looking forward to what the future holds."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz will be hoping he can go on and impress at Arsenal after the international break. The forward has only managed one goal in 12 appearances since his move from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £65 million ($82m).

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ? The forward is currently in the United States with the Germany squad preparing to face Mexico in a friendly. He'll then return to Arsenal and a game against former side Chelsea next up on Saturday.