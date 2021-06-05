Kahata to Simba management and fans: I leave with my head held high

2014 league champions Azam FC have been linked with a move for the Kenya international

Francis Kahata has bid Simba SC and his teammates farewell after his imminent exit from the Tanzania Mainland League reigning champions.

The 29-year-old Harambee Stars player's contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi is set to expire at the end of July. Both parties have agreed not to extend their association, rendering the creative midfielder a free agent to sign for any team that meets his demands.

The experienced midfielder has now taken to his social media platform to thank all who made his time at the club a success.

"It has been a journey that is sweet, memorable, and bitter since I first landed in this great country Tanzania," Kahata stated on social media on Saturday.

"I received immense support and love from the executive team led by Mo Dewji, technical staff, playing unit, and Wanasimba fans.

"My gratitude goes to the head coach Didier Gomes [Da Rosa] for the opportunity to represent the red colour, my teammates for the impressive support, and everyone who rode with me along the way.

"I leave with my head held up and proud of my achievements at the club. It has reached a time to say goodbye and bid farewell to all of you. A man has to seek newer challenges and greater opportunities elsewhere. I will forever be grateful to the team for everything and wish everyone all the best in the coming games and seasons.

"The two years were worth the ride. Thank you, Simba, and all the best in your future endeavors. Until we meet again."

Kahata joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Gor Mahia in 2019 and went on to play a vital part for the Tanzanian heavyweights, winning the Community Shield, the Tanzania Cup, and the league title.

However, he has been partially used in the ongoing campaign and was omitted from the league team, and as a result, he remained in the team that was playing in the Caf Champions League and went all the way to the quarters whereby they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs after falling 4-3 on aggregate.

