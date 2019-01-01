Kahata targets record Caf Champions League run with Simba

Kahata joined Simba as a free agent after his contract with Gor Mahia ended in June and now hopes to make an impact in Africa

Francis Kahata has revealed his target after joining Simba SC from .

Kahata signed a two-year deal with the Tanzanian champions after landing from where he was part of Harambee Stars team which took part in the 2019 (Afcon). The attacking midfielder has set his eyes on the title.

“Simba are a big club and their performance in the Champions League tells a lot about the quality in this team. They have many good players but I know I am here to add value to the team. I want to achieve something with them at a continental level so we have to at least go higher than they reached," Kahata told Nation Sports.

Article continues below

The former Thika United and KF Tirana midfielder won three Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles with Gor Mahia.

"Simba have been chasing me since last year so it’s something that I really thought about. I’m happy with what I achieved at Gor Mahia but it was time to take on a new challenge," he added.

With Simba's eyes set on the Caf Champions League, the club has already signed Gerson Fraga Vieira, Wilker Henrique da Silva and Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman.