Kahata targets record Caf Champions League run with Simba
Francis Kahata has revealed his target after joining Simba SC from Gor Mahia.
Kahata signed a two-year deal with the Tanzanian champions after landing from Egypt where he was part of Harambee Stars team which took part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The attacking midfielder has set his eyes on the Champions League title.
“Simba are a big club and their performance in the Champions League tells a lot about the quality in this team. They have many good players but I know I am here to add value to the team. I want to achieve something with them at a continental level so we have to at least go higher than they reached," Kahata told Nation Sports.
The former Thika United and KF Tirana midfielder won three Kenyan Premier League (KPL) titles with Gor Mahia.
"Simba have been chasing me since last year so it’s something that I really thought about. I’m happy with what I achieved at Gor Mahia but it was time to take on a new challenge," he added.
With Simba's eyes set on the Caf Champions League, the club has already signed Gerson Fraga Vieira, Wilker Henrique da Silva and Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman.