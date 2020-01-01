Kahata reveals why Simba SC struggled against Azam FC

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi looked off-colour in the early minutes of the encounter but fought to win 3-2 in Dar es Salaam

Simba SC attacking midfielder Francis Kahata has explained why they struggled in the early moments of their Vodacom Premier League (VPL) tie against Azam FC on Wednesday.

Azam surprisingly took the lead in the fifth minute before the champions fought back and secured an eventual 3-2 win in Dar es Salaam.

Simba had arrived late for the encounter and did not participate in the pre-match warm-up but Kahata believes that was not the reason for their fifth-minute failing.

“We arrived late but we cannot blame the first goal on the lack of warm-up. We know Simba are a big team as we settled, adjusted quickly and we also knew Azam are a good team too and were capable of doing anything any moment,” Kahata told Azam TV.

The former Thika United and star also revealed how they plotted Azam's downfall even though they looked disjointed.

“We spent time in our half mostly knowing very well Azam will get tired as the match went on and that philosophy worked for us in the end,” explained the Kenyan star.

"This is football and sometimes you are on top as a team and other times you struggle and mistakes occur but what makes me happy is we fought and picked up three points in the end.”

Meanwhile, Azam defender Aggrey Morris explained why they lost to the league leaders and how they plan to tackle the upcoming matches.

“We made a mistake, Simba took advantage of it and that is why we lost the game to them,” Morris told Azam TV too.

“We were slow in the second half and this is a natural part of football as one team cannot be the best and dominant all through the match.

“We need our fans and we depend on their support a lot. As a team, we will fight in the next matches and ensure we get good results for them and for the team.”

Azam remain second-placed with 48 points, one more than Yanga SC who enjoy two games in hand.