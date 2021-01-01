Kahata: Harambee Star lauds Onyango for consistent display at Simba SC

The midfielder has also explained how goalkeeper Aishi Manula has been helpful for the East African heavyweights

Kenya midfielder Francis Kahata has conceded defender Joash Onyango keeps on growing as a player because he has no time for casual mistakes and puts up a consistent shift for Simba SC.

The 28-year-old joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Gor Mahia at the beginning of the season and has since been one of the key players at the club.

On Tuesday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the Caf Champions League the defender, commonly referred to as 'the Berlin Wall', partnered Ivorian Pascal Wawa and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over the defending champions, with Mozambican Luis Miquissone scoring the lone goal.

Kahata has now backed Onyango to continue shining for the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions.

"I know Onyango is someone who is always in serious business; he makes no casual mistakes at the back and he has been like that from his time at Gor Mahia," the 29-year-old Harambee Star told Goal on Friday.

"I am happy that he is developing with each game. He has come here in Tanzania, broke into the first eleven and made the position his by putting solid performances at the back.

"If you look at the individual performance, Onyango has been really helpful."

Goalkeeper Aishi Manula was also at his best against the Red Devils and pulled off a fantastic save late into the game to ensure his team snatched maximum points and a place on top of Group A.

Kahata went on to explain the importance of the custodian in the Wekundu wa Msimbazi squad.

"Manula is a quality goalkeeper, it explains why he is rated the best in Tanzania," the former K'Ogalo player added.

Article continues below

"He has pushed us so much by keeping clean sheets. At the back, he has done a good job with Onyango and the entire Simba defence to ensure we win matches."

Chris Mugalu scored the only goal that handed Simba victory against AS Vita in their first group match.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will play Al Merrikh in their next assignment hoping to get maximum points as well. The Sudanese outfit have lost the two games they have played in the group.