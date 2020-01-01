Kahata on target as Simba SC open a 10-point gap with win against Ndanda

Wekundu wa Msimbazi extend their stay at the top of the top-tier table after a convincing home win

Simba SC opened a 10-point gap on top of the Mainland Table after defeating Ndanda FC 2-0.

The defending champions came into the match as clear favourites having won 10 out of 11 games against their opponents in previous meetings. Being the final game of 2019, Wekundu wa Msimbazi were keen on avoiding surprises and bag maximum points.

Former winger Francis Kahata took only 13 minutes to open the scoring for the 20-time league champions. The hosts won a free-kick about 20-yards from the Ndanda goal; then the Kenyan international curled the ball past the wall and into the back of the net to score his second goal in as many games for his club.

Neither of the two teams could get another goal in the first half despite the numerous chances created especially by the league leaders. Ibrahim Ajib and the returning John Bocco were responsible for missing glorious opportunities for their teams.

Substitute Deo Kanda, who had come on for Francis Kahata, handed the hosts the final blow in the 86th minute when he deflected in a Gadiel Michael shot past goalkeeper Ally Mustapha.

The result took Simba's points tally to 34, 10 more than second-placed Yanga SC. The two teams will play each other on Saturday in the Kariakoo Derby.

Elsewhere, Mwadui FC settled to a 1-1 draw against KMC at Mwadui Complex; the visitors opened the scoring in the 15th minute courtesy of Abdul Hilal before Enock Mkanga equalized in the 70th minute.