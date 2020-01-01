Kahata 'not leaving Simba SC’, dismisses Gor Mahia loan deal switch

The former K’Ogalo star has come out to deny transfer reports that he is on his way out of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi for a return to Kenya

midfielder Francis Kahata has dismissed reports he is set to leave Simba SC of in January.

Goal understands the Tanzania champions are working on a loan deal for the player, who has fallen down the pecking order at the club, with Zambia’s Clatous Chama and Luis Luís Miquissone of Mozambique the preferred choice for coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

The 29-year-old signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on July 4, 2019, and was the darling of the club fans before he started warming the bench under Vandenbroeck.

A source privy to Kahata’s situation told Goal on Tuesday they are working on loaning out the player and did not rule out a return to .

“We have information the club wants to loan him out but they will pay his salary,” a source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

“It is also believed Simba want to loan him out to his former club Gor Mahia, because he does not want to warm the bench anymore.”

The player has now come out to deny the allegations, telling Goal he was still contracted with Simba and termed the loan links as just "rumours".

“Those are just rumours, I am not leaving Simba until I see through my contract,” Kahata told Goal on Wednesday.

The former Thika United player has further taken to his social media pages to rubbish the transfer reports.

“I’ve seen news or rumours circulating on a section of media outlets purporting that Simba has released me,” Kahata wrote on his Facebook page. “Those are malicious and misleading news and I don’t like it at all.

“I am still a Simba player honouring my contract and committed to the team till the lapse of my legal responsibility.”

Apart from Kahata, Simba also have another Kenyan player in their ranks – defender Joash Onyango – who joined the team at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, also from Gor Mahia.

Unlike, Kahata this term, Onyango has featured in all Simba matches in the league but missed the return leg of the Caf against Plateau United of played in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, after picking up an injury in the first leg played in Abuja, where they won 1-0.

Simba will resume league action when they take on Polisi Tanzania at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday.