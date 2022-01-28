Kahata: Kenya Police seal signing of ex-Gor Mahia and Simba SC midfielder

Kenya Police have continued with their big-name signings in the FKF Premier League after sealing the transfer of former Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata.

The Law Enforcers, who are making their maiden appearance in the top-flight this season, have confirmed the acquisition of the player, who has managed 31 appearances for the Kenya national team, the Harambee Stars, on a one-year contract.

GOAL have exclusively obtained a picture of Kahata signing the new deal and a source privy to the transfer confirmed he has already penned the contract.

What did the source say?

“We have signed Francis [Kahata] on a one-year contract and we know he will be key to help us achieve our targets for the season,” the source, who did not want to be named, told GOAL.

“We have been talking with him [Kahata] since he returned from Ethiopia and I am glad he has accepted the call to serve Police in the Kenyan league, he had many options on the table but his heart settled on playing for us, we are grateful he decided to choose us.”

The 29-year-old Kahata is returning to the Kenyan league from Ethiopian side Sidama Coffee, a club he joined back in September after running down his contract at Mainland Premier League giants Simba SC.

Kahata made name at Gor Mahia

It was at Gor Mahia, whom he joined in 2015 where he made his name, after managing to win three league titles, and scored a crucial goal against South African side SuperSport United which sent K’Ogalo to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2018.

Apart from Gor Mahia, Simba, and Sidama, Kahata also played for Albanian side KF Tirana, whom he signed for from Thika United on a six-month loan deal and helped them to avoid relegation from the Albanian Superliga.

Police have been signing big names since they earned promotion to the top-tier and among the players they have already signed are Clifton Miheso and Musa Mohamed, formerly of Gor Mahia.

Article continues below

Six days ago, Police also confirmed the signing of Eric Juma, David Owino, and Job Ochieng from Kariobangi Sharks, KCB, and Mathare United, respectively.

Police are currently ninth on the 18-team table with 21 points from 16 matches. They have managed five wins, six draws, and five defeats.