Kahata: Kenya midfielder reveals 'out of this world' feeling scoring against Nigeria's Enyeama

The Harambee Stars winger explains the circumstances after he helped the team to a 1-1 draw in 2013 in Calabar

midfielder Francis Kahata states he felt privileged to play against custodian Vincent Enyeama and scoring made it even better.

The Super Eagles hosted the Harambee Stars in Calabar aiming at collecting maximum points to boost their chances of qualifying for 2014 World Cup held in .

The hosts committed a foul in a dangerous position and the then Thika United midfielder rose for the occasion curling a beautiful set-piece beyond the experienced custodian. It was a glorious way for the then 21-year-old to mark his fifth appearance for the national side, and the goal left the home fans stunned.

"The feeling was out of this world, it was exceptional," Kahata told Goal on Thursday.

"Enyeama was an experienced player who had already made a name, scoring against him was so special to me. It is a memory which will forever remain in my mind. Facing a goalkeeper of his qualities was not an easy task, and beating him was definitely going to be tough but I did."

The Simba SC star has also explained how it felt dropping points when it seemed they were destined for their first-ever win away to the West African giants.

"Despite the pressure from the home fans and the quality from the hosts, we did well for the better part of the game until Oduamadi [Nnamdi] bagged that late equalizer," Kahata added.

"However, it is football and every match is a learning process."

Kahata is in his first season with Wekundu wa Msimbazi after joining from .