Kahata: Kenya midfielder confident Simba SC ready for league restart

The 28-year-old believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi will not underrate any team in their remaining 10 matches

Simba SC winger Francis Kahata believes the team is ready to get back on the pitch and push for the Mainland League title.

The top tier took a break in mid-March owing to Covid-19 but Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light for the games to resume any time from June 1.

Having trained in isolation during the lockdown period, the former player is confident the 20-time league champions will not take a lot of time to get to their best.

"We have been having daily programs from the team which every player has been following," Kahata revealed to Goal on Friday.

"I believe we will be ready by the time we play, it will not take time for us to gel because we have been on the same page. It will need us least time possible to get the cohesion back and we will be ready to play."

The midfielder has also insisted they will be taking the remaining matches seriously until they are officially crowned as champions.

"Yes, we have a healthy lead but it does not mean we will be complacent, we want to take every game with the seriousness it deserves," Kahata added.

"Ten matches are many and anything can happen, to avoid uncertainties and shock we just have to do our job on the pitch. We want to finish the season on a high and ensure we maintain the smiles on our fans faces."

The Covid-19 outbreak remains a concern despite the games getting the go-ahead from the head of state to resume, but the 28-year-old is confident there will be measures in place for the safety of everyone involved.

"It is a fact coronavirus is there, but I am sure the respective authorities will come up with guidelines to ensure nobody's health is at risk. We are ready to return on the pitch and ready as well to follow the given measures," he continued.

On Thursday, May 21, President Magufuli made it clear respective ministries will advise further on the guidelines to be considered by athletes and their management once the games resume.

"The Ministry of Health and that one for Sports will give guidelines on how the fans will attend the games and cheer their respective teams. We have to observe social distancing as well to curb the spread of the virus," Magufuli said.

"We will not limit ourselves... from June 1, the leagues will resume."

Before the break, most teams had played 28 matches out of 38 - defending champions Simba SC are on top of the table with 71 points after winning 23 matches, drawn two and lost three.

Azam FC, who had played the same number of matches, are second with 54 points after winning 16 games, drawing six and lost as many.

The 27-time league champions Yanga SC had won 14 matches, drawn nine and lost four in their 27 games played.