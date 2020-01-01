Kahata: Kenya international explains why Tanzania league is steadily improving

The creative midfielder believes the likes of Gor Mahia should have their own training facilities rather than relying on hired ones

international Francis Kahata has admitted has made gigantic strides in developing football in the country.



The winger joined the Tanzania Mainland League at the beginning of the 2019/20 season and went on to help Simba SC win the Community Shield, a league title and the .



"It has been my first season, of which I can say it has been better considering the fact that it was a new challenge for me," Kahata told Goal.



The 29-year-old has pointed out the passion of the fans is far better compared to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).



"I have seen a very big difference as compared to our [KPL], starting with the fans, they have a real passion for the ball," Kahata continued.



"They support their own; they attend matches in numbers be it Simba SC or any other team, you are sure to get fans on the pitch.

"Fans can follow us anywhere, all the way from Dar es Salaam. It gives players motivation and desire to give their best; to be honest, fans love football here as compared to the [Kenya].



"In Kenya, even getting half capacity in the , AFC match is a struggle until one wonders where the problem is."



Kahata also shed some light on the importance of fans in the stadium with regards to the development of the game.



"Fans should get back on the pitch to support the players, not to continue ranting about the league. By supporting the players, the game will develop," the former Gor Mahia player explained.



"Kenya has talent, but fans have a part to play in team growth. If fans attend matches, teams will get revenue from gate collections and players will benefit."

Having turned out for K'Ogalo and Wekundu wa Msimbazi, the player is in a unique position to compare the two teams with massive followings. He states the Tanzanian side is better by far.



He also lauded the availability of facilities in his current home, which is a problem in the KPL.



"Simba and Gor Mahia are on the same level, but management is wide apart. At Simba, the organization is good which has helped the team move forward," he continued.



"For example, we have a club-house with apartments; each apartment has three bedrooms with two players for each. Then we have a gym, swimming pool, and many recreational facilities; it is a club-house you can comfortably live in.



"We also have two training grounds, one is natural and the other one is artificial; contrast to the KPL where many teams do not have training facilities. Like Gor Mahia, it is a big team but it has no training ground of its own.



"Many teams train at Camp Toyoyo and at times, the coach has to squeeze his program to fit in and manage the time given.



"It is different here since the coach has enough time to achieve his objective as planned without an excuse.



"We also have players' management; players are settled when they play since everything is catered for. If it is salary, it comes on time. In short, there is no excuse for not performing. Everything is run professionally and a player all he needs is to deliver.



"Their success on the pitch is not a fluke, it is a result of what is happening off the pitch.



"It is not that we have no players who cannot perform in the KPL; however, how can you do that when you have gone two months without pay? You will not have the energy to perform."





