Kahata: Kenya and Simba SC midfielder highlights worst moment of 2020

The creative player has now set his sights on winning back his place at Wekundu wa Msimbazi and having more assists in 2021

midfielder Francis Kahata has revealed the hamstring injury he sustained before the beginning of the 2020/21 Mainland League season remains his lowest moment in the concluded year.

The creative midfielder missed most of the games for Simba SC owing to the setback. The Harambee Star has also revealed his best moments in 2020 with Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"Every player loves to be involved when his team is playing," Kahata told Goal on Saturday.

"But it was not the same with me especially at the beginning of the current campaign. I was injured and could not play for the team. As a result, I missed games for my team and lost my place in the first team.

"It remains to be the worst moment in 2020. I have now recovered and I am working hard to gain my position in the team.

"The year also had some good memories for me, we won the league title, the and the Community Shield. As much as it hurt because I missed some important games owing to an injury, I also have some good moments.

"I also managed to score some important goals for the team as well as provide some assists."

The 29-year-old has further set his target for 2021 as he aims at helping his team to successfully retain the league title.

"Now that I am fit again, I want to work harder and win my place in the team," Kahata continued.

"After that, scoring some more goals and providing assists for my teammates will be my responsibility."

The former player is expected to be involved on Wednesday when the Msimbazi-based charges take on of Zimbabwe in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf .

The 21-time league champions lost the first leg by a solitary goal. The lone goal was scored in the 17th minute by Perfect Chikwende.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are hopeful of getting a favourable outcome to eliminate the Zimbabweans from the competition and reach the group stage. They will, however, have to do without Jonas Mkude, who is suspended.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday, January 6 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.