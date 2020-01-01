Kahata: It was difficult to travel from Kenya and join Simba SC camp

The former Gor Mahia midfielder explained the difficulties he faced while trying to return to Tanzania for the league resumption

international Francis Kahata has confessed he had a difficult trip to make it to on Saturday.

The Harambee Stars midfielder became the second foreign player to link up with the Simba SC camp after Rwanda star Meddie Kagere, who arrived on Monday, ahead of the resumption of the Mainland Premier League on June 13.

Kahata has now explained how difficult it was for him to travel to Dar es Salaam from Nairobi.

More teams

“I want to say it was not easy for me to sneak my way to Tanzania because of the tough rules Kenya have put in place owing to the coronavirus pandemic,” Kahata told the club’s official website.

“I have never had such tough times leaving Kenya for Tanzania but I must admit it was not easy, and I also want to thank the club for the letter they sent to the Kenyan authorities, it is the reason I am here, the letter allowed me to gain passage to Dar es Salaam.”

Kahata further said the Tanzanian league was doing much better than the Kenyan Premier League ( ) since the former have sponsors.

“During my break in Kenya occasioned by Covid-19, I came to realise that the Tanzania league is most followed in Kenya because it is aired live and also broadcasted on radio stations, and we have many Kenyan fans who are happy and following the league,” Kahata continued.

“The difference between the Kenya and Tanzania league is that Tanzania fans always love their teams and turn up in large numbers to support them and also the league has sponsors as compared to Kenya who are struggling since SportPesa walked away.”

In an earlier interview with Goal, the winger stated it was going to be a tough campaign especially after the break which was caused by Covid-19.

Article continues below

“It is a restart; the last 10 matches will not be easy because we will not be at full fitness. Every team will struggle to get their objectives and they will be playing each game as a final,” Kahata told Goal.

“We have to be mentally strong and ensure we continue pushing harder for the title.”

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been paired with defending champions Azam FC in the .