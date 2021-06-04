Kahata: Is Harambee Star on his way to Azam FC after Simba SC exit?

The experienced creative player is currently a free agent and ready for offers from interested teams

Tanzania Mainland League heavyweights Azam FC have been linked with Harambee Star creative player Francis Kahata.

The 29-year-old experienced playmaker is currently a free agent after being released by Simba SC who regarded him as surplus to requirements.

He has been part of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi squad which reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League where they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs.

Mnyama opted against extending the player's contract which is ending at the end of June.

Why are Azam interested in Kahata?

"Apart from Salum Abubakar, Azam have not had a playmaker who has the ability to control the tempo and reduce the pressure when the team is overwhelmed," a source from the Ice-cream Makers said on Friday.

"As a result, Azam are in the market for Kahata to strengthen their midfield department ahead of the new season."

When reached for comment, Azam's communications officer Thabiti Zakaria said he is not aware of the news.

"Everything regarding player signing is under the coach [George Lwandamina] who knows who to sign. My department has not received any signing news but once it happens, we will definitely make it public," he said.

"Let us be patient."

What is Kahata saying?

"There are many offers that have come my way and I am free to choose where I will be playing," Kahata told Goal.

"However, I will let my agent handle everything and when time is ripe, I will let my fans and supporters know where I will be playing."

Kahata, who has confirmed he will be returning to Kenya this weekend, appreciated the chance to play for Wekundu wa Msimbazi and went on to explain why he was leaving.

"We have been negotiating with the Simba management and have reached an agreement to part ways at the expiry of my contract," the Kenya international said.

"After being omitted from the league and Tanzania Cup squad, my main assignment was in the Champions League. After we were eliminated, it means I will not be playing any competitive match for Simba; they will settle my dues for the remainder of my contract.

"I appreciate the chance to play for them and what we have achieved together."