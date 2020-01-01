Kahata is gifted and has unlimited potential - Simba SC defender Shamte

The Harambee Stars midfielder joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the beginning of the season and is one of their key players

Simba SC defender Haruna Ramadhan Shamte believes teammate Francis Kahata is a gifted player with unlimited potential on the pitch.

The international joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the beginning of the 2019/20 season from Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions , and has already shown his undoubted quality in the Mainland League.

According to Shamte, his influence is not only on the pitch but in the dressing room as well.

"[Francis Kahata] is a very talented player," said 31-year-old Shamte as tweeted by Simba.

💭 “Ni mchezaji mwenye kipaji sana na mwenye uwezo mkubwa uwanjani. Pia ni mcheshi sana na anayependa kutoa ushauri kwa wenzake.”- Haruna Shamte kuhusu 👉🏽 Francis Kahata. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/BfhO81mdGI — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 6, 2020

"He has unlimited potential on the pitch. Kahata is also humorous but the most important part is his advice to other players. He likes giving a piece of advice to other players."

The 28-year-old Kahata is aiming at helping his team successfully defend the league title and win the as well.

"It is definitely a joy to return to football, and we are intending to continue giving our fans entertainment and hope during these tough times," Kahata had told Goal earlier.

The Msimbazi side will restart their campaign on June 14 when they host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

"It is a restart, the last 10 matches will not be easy because we will not be at full fitness. Every team will struggle to get their objectives and they will be playing each game as a final," Kahata added.

"We have to be mentally strong and ensure we continue pushing harder for the title."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been paired with defending champions Azam FC in the FA Cup.

"Azam have never been easy, they always give us a hard time and we are not expecting anything less when we play them," Kahata continued.

"They are also trying to get into the continental competition meaning they will be fighting to eliminate us. However, we are determined to give our best and stand a chance of winning a double."

The quarter-finals will be played on June 30 and July 1.

The league winner will represent Tanzania in Caf with the domestic Cup winner playing in Caf Confederation Cup next season.