Kahata: If you can make it at Gor Mahia then you can make it anywhere

With his departure expected, Kahata has spoken highly of a club he has called home for the last four seasons

Francis Kahata has explained why remain one of the biggest clubs in .

Kahata who is out of contract with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and had previously admitted that he might leave next season.

He joined K'Ogalo in 2015 after two stints with Albanian side KF Tirana and has been an integral player as Gor Mahia won the league title in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"If you talk of Kenyan football, there is no way you are not going to talk about Gor Mahia. Gor Mahia remains one of the biggest and respected teams in Kenya. I wanted to take the big challenge and the challenge would have only come if I joined Gor Mahia," he told the Football Kenya Federation website.

"It has not been easy and especially winning the league back-to-back and participating in the Caf tournament. The journey has been good while at Gor Mahia especially that I have won trophies with them."

Kahata, who has been approached by Simba SC of , also talked of the calibre of players that should be arriving at Gor Mahia.

"Any player joining Gor Mahia should set his target high, you must reset your mind and believe you are a champion so as to succeed at the club. And any player moving out of Gor Mahia will easily settle in any team outside Kenya because of the competitive nature in the club," he added.

The Kenyan international also revealed the reasons why other clubs might find it hard to challenge Gor Mahia in the KPL.

"Participation in Caf tournaments has also helped the club grow and that is why it would be hard for any team to come and wrestle the title from Gor Mahia. The continental experience for the players help them to come and easily conquer the local scene," explained Kahata.

He also talked of his relationship with his first ever professional football club, Thika United.

"I respect Thika United a lot because I take them as my football father and mother. Thika United is the team that actually gave me the chance to launch my career and I think they will remain to be part of me for long," the midfielder concluded.