Kahata: I have achieved my first target with Simba SC

The midfielder is delighted with his first season with the Msimbazi based side and reveals his first target has been achieved

midfielder Francis Kahata believes he has already realised his first objective with Simba SC.

The 28-year-old joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi in July 2019 and has been one of the key players for the Mainland League defending champions. The creative midfielder insists there is no team to stop them from winning the title this season.

"Our first aim was to help the team successfully defend the league title," Kahata told Goal.

"I can confidently say we have realised the objective since no team can stop us from winning the league. We have a healthy lead and once the league resumes we will just be doing our best to seal it. So my first objective this season is realized, my focus is on the next one."

The former midfielder has also lauded the quality of the players in the squad.

"We have good players with enough quality and that is why the technical bench can comfortably rotate the squad and still win," he added.

"I am comfortable playing alongside any player in the team; our objective remains the same - to always win any match we are playing."

