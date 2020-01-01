Kahata: How Simba SC midfielder will support Ochieng build a house

The 29-year-old reveals he will contribute to the building material of the house for the tactician

midfielder Francis Kahata has revealed reports of building his former coach Fredrick Ochieng's house has been blown out of proportion.

A section of media reported the Simba SC creative player had promised to build the tactician a three-bedroom house.

"The reports I am reading and hearing from Kenya about me building [Ochieng] a house are baseless," Kahata told Goal on Thursday.

"I have been talking with the coach and I remember there is a time he told me he has a parcel of land in Githurai where he intends to build a house.

"So he requested me to buy him the poles to help him in construction and I agreed. It is not the way some have put that I had offered to build him a house. He just requested me to buy him the poles and I agreed to help him."

In a recent interview, the tactician reveals how he spotted and developed the player, who is now 29-years old.

"We had gone for a match in Ruiru and when I saw Kahata I noticed that the boy was very talented and I decided to take him with me," Ochieng said in a recent interview.

I approached the boy and after speaking to Kahata’s mum she allowed me to take him with me, he even lived with me in my house, especially during the school holidays.

"As a coach, I had three age categories in my team, Kahata joined my under-12 team but because of his enormous talent I promoted him to under-14."



Kahata has since played for Thika United, KF Tirana of Albania, and and was part of the national team Harambee Stars who played in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in .

The Kenya international joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi at the beginning of 2019/20 Mainland League season.

He has since scored six goals and provided six assists for the Tanzanian giants, helping them win the Community Shield, and league title.