Kahata: Harambee Star sheds light biggest challenge at Simba SC

The 29-year-old's time at Mnyama is ending and he hopes they will continue working together

Simba SC forward Francis Kahata has revealed staying at the club for a long time without playing regular competitive games has been his greatest challenge.

The Kenya international joined the Tanzanian heavyweights in July 2019 from Gor Mahia.

He had been a regular part of Mnyama's starting side, playing in all competitions until recently when he was dropped from the Mainland Premier League squad to pave the way for other foreign players.

He has since been involved in Caf Champions League - where they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs last weekend - and the Tanzania Cup, since he is no longer eligible to feature in league matches.

"My journey at Simba has been good; I have managed to win collective titles and individual awards as well," Kahata said on Monday.

"There have been challenges, of course; like right now I have not been playing league matches. The foreigners exceeded the number required by the authorities and I was omitted from the league list.

"It was tough on me because in a month I could just play two matches which were in the Caf Champions League. That was a difficult situation because a player has to play.

"Even in the Champions League I played a few minutes and it is the main challenge I have faced."

The 29-year-old's contract with Wekundu wa Msimbazi is about to expire and the player is optimistic about his future, with the 21-time league champions or not.

"My contract expires at the end of June; I have offers on the table," Kahata added.

"My agent is working on it. We have not opened talks with [Simba] over a contract extension and I hope we will talk and reach an agreement. If not I will look elsewhere for a new challenge.

"But as it is, I am still contracted to Simba SC."

Kahata has also shed light on the relationship between him and former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche.

"I worked with Amrouche for some time while in the national team. He was like a father to us; he loves to support talent and to date, he has been following my performance," he concluded.

The Algerian tactician, who is the head coach of the Botswana national team, has been linked with the Uganda national team job but has insisted he will see out his contract with the Southern African team.