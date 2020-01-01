Kahata delighted to reunite with new signing Onyango at Simba SC

The Harambee Stars defender was signed by Wekundu wa Msimbazi to strengthen the defence ahead of the new campaign

Creative midfielder Francis Kahata has welcomed the signing of defender Joash Onyango at Simba SC.

The 21-time league champions signed the defender a couple of weeks ago from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side . The 27-year-old was brought on board to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi tighten the defence of the team to have a better run, especially in continental outings.

"I was delighted when Joash Onyango was signed; he had a good season with Gor Mahia and his efforts have been rewarded," Kahata told Goal on Saturday.

"He has massive experience in domestic and international football, having played in the Caf as well as turning for the national team Harambee Stars.

"As Simba, we have set our targets as well for the new season and Onyango will play a vital role in helping us achieve them."

Onyango, Kahata, and Rwandan Meddie Kagere played together in the KPL, and they have been reunited at the Mainland League and, coincidentally, in one team.

How does it feel playing together again after several seasons apart?

"It is a good feeling for him joining us; a reunion in the team for me, Onyango and Kagere," Kahata added.

"However, the most important thing is to give our best in the team and ensure we are valuable.

"We need to help Simba have a good season. We want to perform better especially in the Caf Champions League and I am confident everybody will play his role in ensuring we meet our objectives."

Onyango is expected to make his full competitive debut on Sunday when the Msimbazi-based side plays Namungo FC in the Community Shield.

Simba qualified after winning the league in the 2019/20 season while Namungo were losing finalists in the final; which Wekundu wa Msimbazi won 2-1.

While Namungo are playing the Community Shield final for the first time in their history, this will be the third time in a row for Simba to raise the curtain on the league.

They have been boosted by the arrival of two of their key players, newlywed duo Luis Miquissone and Pascal Wawa.

The two players had returned to their countries, Mozambique and respectively, to tie the knot before rejoining their teammates in preparation for the new season.