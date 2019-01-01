Kahata: Community Shield triumph motivates Simba SC ahead of Caf Champions League

Kenyan midfielder insists the Tanzanian side will win more trophies this season after lifting the Community Shield

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata is confident Saturday's triumph over Azam FC in the Community Shield is just the beginning of good things to come for the team.

The former midfielder was among the scorers in the 4-2 win as he made his domestic debut.

Kahata feels the win came at the right time, and it is a big boost ahead of the second leg of their Caf game against Uniao Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo).

“Winning your first trophy with a new team on your debut is special, and scoring in the same match is magical, it is a good start in ,” Kahata told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“It was a team effort and we are happy to have won this Shield in front of our fans.

Article continues below

“Having a better start in the season is a motivation to us, big things are coming but we have to work harder in order to get them. It starts this Sunday against Songo, we know we need to win the game to advance, and with the motivation we have, I believe it is possible for us to do it.

“We just need the right attitude and mentality to get the result we need on the pitch to advance. We have a target of making it past the quarter-finals this season, and with the quality players we have it is very possible.”

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg, but Songo can still make it to the next round with a scoring draw.