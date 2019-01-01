Kahata and Onyango shortlisted for Most Valuable Player award in Kenya

The two players helped K'Ogalo win a record 18th KPL title last season

defender Joash Onyango and his former teammate Francis Kahata will battle it out for the Sports Journalists Association of (SJAK) Most Valuable Player award.

Onyango, who was recently appointed the club's assistant captain, has also been nominated in the category of the defender of the year. Kahata, who currently turns out for Simba SC of will also contest for the midfielder of the year award.

The duo were key as K'Ogalo defended the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title last season.

The coach of the year award will see former Gor Mahia tactician Hassan Oktay and John Baraza who has so far been relegated to the position of assistant coach at , battle for the gong. 's Bernard Mwalala is the third nominee. He led his side to a second-place finish in the 2018/19 season.

Final nominees:

Most Valuable Player: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Enosh Ochieng ( ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia),

Golden Glove: Justin Ndikumana (Sofapaka) Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari) Samuel Odhiambo ( ),

Defender of the Year: Brian Otieno (Bandari) Kelvin Wesonga ( ) Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia),

Midfielder of the Year: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia) Abdalla Hassan (Bandari) Cliff Nyakeya ( ),

Golden Boot: Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars) Allan Wanga (Kakamega ) Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka),

Coach of the Year: John Baraza (Sofapaka) Bernard Mwalala (Bandari), Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia),

New Young Player: Jackson Dwang ( ), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz), David Majak ( ).