Kahata and Onyango shortlisted for Most Valuable Player award in Kenya
Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango and his former teammate Francis Kahata will battle it out for the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Most Valuable Player award.
Onyango, who was recently appointed the club's assistant captain, has also been nominated in the category of the defender of the year. Kahata, who currently turns out for Simba SC of Tanzania will also contest for the midfielder of the year award.
The duo were key as K'Ogalo defended the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title last season.
The coach of the year award will see former Gor Mahia tactician Hassan Oktay and John Baraza who has so far been relegated to the position of assistant coach at Sofapaka, battle for the gong. Bandari's Bernard Mwalala is the third nominee. He led his side to a second-place finish in the 2018/19 season.
Final nominees:
Most Valuable Player: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia),
Golden Glove: Justin Ndikumana (Sofapaka) Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari) Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima),
Defender of the Year: Brian Otieno (Bandari) Kelvin Wesonga (Sony Sugar) Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia),
Midfielder of the Year: Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia) Abdalla Hassan (Bandari) Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United),
Golden Boot: Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars) Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz) Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka),
Coach of the Year: John Baraza (Sofapaka) Bernard Mwalala (Bandari), Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia),
New Young Player: Jackson Dwang (Nzoia Sugar), Daniel Sakari (Kakamega Homeboyz), David Majak (Tusker).