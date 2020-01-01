Kahata and Kagere strike as Simba SC win to open 17-point gap

The Mainland champions have now opened a huge gap at the summit of the 20-team table after another comfortable win

Simba SC roared to 3-1 win against Biashara United to remain on course to win a third consecutive Mainland Premier League title.

Going into the match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Simba knew very well a win of any kind will help them open a huge gap ahead of second-placed Azam FC and give them the edge of winning the title.

However, Simba were forced to wait until in the 35th minute to get the opener when Luis Miquissone rifled home after being put through by Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata.

Simba enjoyed a 1-0 lead at the half-time break but it was Biashara United, under Kenyan coach Francis Baraza, who came back a more rejuvenated side pushing for an equaliser.

However, as the visitors kept pressing for a goal, they left Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere unmarked and he made no mistake to smash home the second goal.

Biashara then pulled a goal back in the 71st minute courtesy of Dismas Mohammed, who took advantage of poor defending to score.

Kahata then put the icing on the cake for Simba when he stabbed home the winner, receiving a through ball from Kagere to head into an empty net.