Kahata and Ajibu pushed Simba SC to victory against Polisi Tanzania – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian coach singled out the fighting spirit from his team as reason why they managed to secure a late league win

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has praised two players for the team’s hard-fought 2-1 win against Polisi in a Mainland Premier League match played on Wednesday.

Substitute Ibrahim Ajibu scored the winner in stoppage time as his team reached the 50-point mark after playing 19 matches, as Simba completed the league’s first round in style.

The Belgian coach has now picked out Ajibu and Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata for spearheading the team’s victory, saying they were largely responsible for the team’s triumph.

“[Ajibu] and [Kahata] were exceptional against [Polisi], they bailed the team out, they really fought for the team and I am happy for them,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“Overall, I have to give a big compliment to the players because they turned the game well and enabled us to win in the last minutes of the match. It was a good fighting spirit and you could see there was a team playing hard to earn a victory.

“Our opponents were well organised in the midfield as such, we failed to find a solution throughout the first half. It was not the level of our best performance.”

It was the first goal for Ajibu this season, who was introduced in the second half of the tense match, replacing Sudanese midfielder, Sharaf Shiboub.

The defending champions have had a great run in the first round of the contest after losing only one game, against Mwadui FC (1-0), and securing draws against Tanzania Prisons (0-0) and Young Africans (2-2).